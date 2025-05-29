HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Swiss glacier covers 90% of village. A huge chunk of a glacier broke off in the Swiss Alps, covering the village of Blatten with ice and rock. The village had been evacuated earlier this month due to the risk of a rockslide.

National headlines:

Keep up with Congress Congress has no meetings scheduled the rest of the week.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court: recent decisions here.

Travel to Venezuela carries severe risks. The U. S. State Department issued the highest travel advisory level for travel to Venezuela citing risks of wrongful detention, torture while in custody, kidnapping and other threats. The security alert stated there is no safe way for Americans to travel to the country.

State headlines:

Celebrate Tennessee’s 229th birthday. The Tennessee State Library & Archives, the Tennessee State Museum, and Bicentennial Mall State Park are hosting free, family-friendly events as part of the 2025 Statehood Day Celebration on Saturday, May 31, in Nashville. See the schedule of the day’s events here. Park rangers will also offer a guided tour of the Bicentennial State Park at 10 a.m.

Local headlines:

Weather: Cloudy, no rain until evening. According to the National Weather Service, Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 with rain chances increasing overnight and a low of 63. A 90% chance of showers and thunderstorm on Friday with a high of 72.

Whataburger opening three Knoxville locations. The fast food places will replace two Steak & Shakes. See article on WBIR.

The homicide rate continues to trend down. KPD social media reports as of May 26, 2025, the city has experienced four homicides, compared to 12 at this same time last year.

The Knoxville City Council approves $477.3 million net budget. The budget proposed by Mayor Indya Kincannon, prioritizes public safety, continuing high-quality core services and affordable housing. See WBIR for coverage.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.