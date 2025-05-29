It’s past Memorial Day weekend, which means the summer season has officially been beckoned in! As boats pull out of docks and coolers start getting filled, there’s plenty of pockets of town having fun during these staycation-heavy months. Get some of your normal arts and music fix, or dabble in a seasonal festival while you can!

Back to the Future: The Musical – Tennessee Theater (May 27 – June 1)

Hop in the DeLorean to visit some childhood nostalgia in style! This new imagining of the classic Robert Zemeckis film has been heralded as one of the most exciting new musicals both on Broadway and touring, adapted for the stage by the film’s creators and music composed by some of the keenest ears in Hollywood. Singing both originals and hits from the film, there are new and old memories to make with this cast of characters.

Smoky Mountain Nationals – Talley Ho Inn (May 29 – 31, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. every day)

While car shows have been peppered around the schedule all spring, we’ve yet to see an event focus on retro-fitted long beds. The Smoky Mountain Nationals, taking place all weekend, will invite all sorts of vintage rides to come and show off in front of car lovers, restoration junkies and hot-rod experts.

Pitch-A-Friend – Marble City Market (May 29, 7 p.m.)

A fun night with a twist, and an excuse to drag your single friend out for a date they won’t be a third wheel on. Pitch-A-Friend invites singles and their friends to come mingle and hopefully set that friend up with a special someone. Prepare a three- to five-minute Powerpoint presentation to show off that friend, and then sit back, have a drink and watch the magic happen!

Red Baraat – Bijou Theater (May 30, 7 p.m.)

An infusion of rock, jazz and straight up punk music, Red Baraat has an interesting and eclectic blend of sounds they’ve taken with them on their journey thus far. While the music may be complicated, the message is plain and simple: have as much fun as humanly possible. Revered for their live performance, get a glimpse of this world-renowned talent right in your backyard.

Lazarus Lake Album Release Show – Pretentious Beer Co. (May 30, 6 – 9:30 p.m.)

Pretentious Beer is far from just a place to grab a good pint these days; they’ve become a staple of Knoxville’s budding music scene, and a place of refuge in the ever-growing Old City to get a glimpse of guys that will be household names around town. Lazarus Lake, an alternative country crew, is looking to do just that. Come celebrate their debut record, “Family Tree,” and buy some stock in a crew that’s sure to have staying power in Scruffy City.

Knoxville’s Largest Kids Party – World’s Fair Park (May 31, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

The perfect kickoff to summer with a load of kids staples in Knoxville’s biggest playground! Playgrounds, bounce houses, live entertainment, games, a petting zoo and some special characters making guest appearances are all on the bill for this fun-filled, jam-packed day at the park. Tickets are $10 per person, though kids under two get in for free.

Banned Book Club – Lawson McGhee (May 31, 2 – 4 p.m.)

The Banned Book Club gathers to mull over exactly what its name implies. Constantly bringing in and reading “banned” and controversial literature, the group is meeting to discuss “Grown,” Tiffany D. Jackson’s striking novel, as well as other books in their wheelhouse and to promote the circulation of challenging, long-form language.

Chalk The Plaza – McGill Plaza (May 31, 1 – 6 p.m.)

The signature Dogwood Arts Chalk Walk may have packed up last month, but Farragut is hosting a similar event for those with the artistic itch to scratch on its concrete. As artists morph the town streets into murals and masterpieces, come stroll these sidewalks or even participate yourself! As a patron, there will be vendors and food trucks to enjoy as well.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for the KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at email or text 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

