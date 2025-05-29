Memorial Day Weekend 2025 was unforgettable, thanks to an unexpected Saturday evening reunion with our friend Serge Skiba on the Blue Ridge Parkway. After a brief catch-up, we thought we’d part ways, but the promise of dinner and live music at the Switzerland Café and General Store in Little Switzerland changed those plans. Serge joined us, and what followed was an evening of heartfelt connection and shared stories.

While we are getting the North Cove Gallery ready to go, Badger’s largest collection of framed artwork is now at the Café and I couldn’t resist showing it off.

But the true highlight of the night was swapping stories about our experiences in the Hurricane Helene recovery efforts — stories that stirred deep emotions and forged a powerful bond.

Serge volunteered extensively with Samaritan’s Purse, assisting families whose lives and properties were devastated by Helene’s winds and floods. These resilient individuals wanted to rebuild, and organizations like Samaritan’s Purse were honored to lend a hand. Kitty and Badger contributed through the Heart of North Cove mission, led by Melanie Harris. Our collective efforts created a profound connection, as we reflected on what our service meant to those we helped — and how it transformed us in return.

Serge shared vivid accounts of working in the Green Mountain area of North Carolina, a region Badger also visited. The destruction there remains staggering. The North Toe River’s catastrophic flooding overwhelmed Green Mountain and the hamlet of Relief, destroying homes, roads and infrastructure. Tragically, an entire family — Alison Wisely, Knox Petrucci, and their two children — lost their lives. Landslides and impassable roads isolated communities, complicating rescue efforts. Power outages and loss of cell service persisted for weeks, and recovery efforts continue into 2025, as they do in North Cove.

Memorial Day Weekend is a time to honor fallen military heroes, but our dinner conversation revealed modern-day heroics born from helping communities recover from nature’s fury. Sharing these stories with fellow volunteers — those who’ve had “boots on the ground” and witnessed the impact of dedicated service — brings tears to our eyes.

Yet, it’s vital to tell the stories, to connect with others who understand the weight of this work and the hope it brings to those facing their “crisis of the century.”

Reconnecting with Serge was a gift. His courage and compassion make him a true “Badger Hero”— a rare title in my book. We’re proud to call him, Melanie and the Heart of North Cove heroes our friends. They’ve earned that honor through their tireless service.

The evening at the Switzerland Café was more than a great meal; it was a celebration of meaningful conversation and shared purpose. Here’s to the heroes of Helene’s recovery and the stories that keep us connected.

Thomas Mabry – Honey Badger Images

