Betty and Marvin Lane – inseparable in life and in death.

Fountain City and the greater Knoxville community knew Marvin and Betty Lane. What steadfast people. They lived in a house overlooking Fountain City Park and raised two children – Jeff and Denise.

Active at Central Baptist Church of Fountain City, they served as directors of the 8th Grade Sunday School Department. The Lanes were married for 67 years.

Betty Mouron Lane was a proud daughter of French-Swiss heritage. She graduated from Halls High School and studied accounting at the University of Tennessee. She worked at the Knoxville News Sentinel, the Halls Shopper and the Knoxville Academy of Medicine. While serving as president of the PTA at Fountain City Elementary School, she helped establish one of the first “Read With Me” programs for parents and children.

Marvin Thomas Lane attended Fulton High School and retired from the Knoxville Academy of Medicine. Much of his career involved sales for Hale Brothers, a food and restaurant supply business serving East Tennessee, with stints at Industrial Paper and Packaging and Norris Food Stores. Marvin loved country music and performed on the stages of The Midday Merry-Go-Round and the East Tennessee Valley Barn Dance. After retirement, he played at Ciderville on Friday nights.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 1, 2- 4 p.m., at Central Baptist Church, 5364 N. Broadway, Knoxville. Funeral will follow at 4. The full obituary may be found here and here.