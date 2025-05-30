The Dining Duo headed to a local Clinton favorite in Mr. Wok Chinese Hibachi Grill, 725 Clinch Avenue, Clinton. This is a true hidden gem as it’s located in a nondescript section of Clinch Avenue with only a street sign by the building to mark the location.

True, this favorite may seem hidden from the mainstream, but locals form a steady stream to eat in and take out Chinese cuisine or hibachi dishes from this family-owned eatery.

On this trip, the Dining Duo chose their favorites and were not disappointed. One chose the Singapore Mein Fun and the other chose the Honey Chicken. Both added an egg roll to the meal.

The menu offers choices from appetizers to entrees including hibachi style dishes. The generous servings usually make for two meals and the flavors marinate with the additional time so the next day’s seconds remain as delicious as the first go round.

Mr. Wok is open daily, 11 a.m. -9 p.m., and is closed on Sunday.

Dining Duo is looking for the "hidden gem eateries "where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day.