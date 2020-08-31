Town elder Owens has died

Charles S. “Charlie” Owens, 94, of Farragut passed away suddenly Aug. 25, 2020, at his home. Mr. Owens is survived by his wife of 71 years, Doris Woods Owens. Both have been leaders in the development of the Farragut Museum. He was a member of Concord United Methodist Church. He played in his high school band and with the Dick Jones Dance Band in the 1940s. He spent his career in the railroad industry working with L&N, Illinois Central Railroad and Florida East Coast Railroad. A private graveside will be held at Concord Masonic Cemetery. Additional obituary information is here.