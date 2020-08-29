Reckon it’ll rain?

Powell Station Celebration is set for today – starting at 8:30 a.m. when kayaks are off-loaded at the new, permanent put-in on Brickyard Road behind Powell High School. The launch is at 10 a.m. There will be plenty of people in blue T-shirts from the Beaver Creek Kayak Club to assist you.

If you have never floated a creek before, come on down. We’ll have transportation back to Powell High School from the take-out (this year across from Powell Middle School because of utility construction). And the gang from Weigels will be there with free drinks for the sailors.

The bus will drop you off at Powell Station Park where you can walk through the business booths from PBPA, buy lunch for $5, and see the cars from the Tennessee Valley Mustang Club.

Great fun for all. There is NO rain date and it’s hard to predict when the weather will clear. PBPA president Jeff Bagwell predicted Thursday that the weather would clear for Saturday morning. The best information will come from the Facebook page of Enhance Powell or the PBPA website at powelltn.org. KnoxTNToday won’t be updating because we’ll be at the park, selling hamburgers.