Evans touts benefits of Beaver Creek project

Places to play really make a difference in the health of kids and adults, said Carol Evans, executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation, at Friday’s press conference at Powell High School Landing, the new Beaver Creek dock and kayak put-in on Brickyard Road behind Powell High School.

Evans said the county’s plan to invest $452,000 over three years to build additional put-ins and remove debris from the creek will have both health and economic benefits. “Plus, it’s just plain fun.”

Evans said the new put-in is ADA-accessible, “inclusive and inviting for everyone.”

She thanked various folks including engineers from Cannon & Cannon, project managers from Joseph Construction, Tommy Whitehead from TWRA, which provided a grant to fund the project, and Randy Burleson, owner of Aubrey’s, who donated $10,000 through a promotion called Hoppy Trails to provide the matching funds to draw down the grant.

Evans gave a hat tip to Roy Arthur, “the godfather of Beaver Creek,” who has worked as Knox County’s watershed coordinator for some 20 years. But most of all, she thanked the Beaver Creek Kayak Club, for the vision and volunteer efforts to make the Knox County Water Trail a reality.

