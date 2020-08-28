Jacobs pledges more put-ins on Beaver Creek

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs came to Powell Friday morning to announce plans for improvements to the 44-mile stretch of Beaver Creek from Halls to Melton Hill. The county will invest roughly $452,000 over three years to clear the water trail and build new put-ins.

The Knox County Water Trail will connect the Halls, Powell, Karns and Solway communities.

Note: This story will be updated following the 9 a.m. press conference.

The press conference was held at the new boat launch behind Powell High School. Built with support from Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the ramp was completed in time for Saturday’s Powell Station Celebration and Flotilla.

Guest speakers included Jacobs; at-large Commissioner Larsen Jay; Carol Evans, executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation; and Charlie Austin, president of the Beaver Creek Kayak Club.

“We hope to have it finished within two years, but the weather will play a role, said Mike Donila, county communications director, on Friday morning, “The Parks and Recreation Department will oversee most of the work and upkeep, but any volunteer work – once the water trail is completely cleared – is always appreciated.

“The project not only is for recreation but also has some environmental components as well, since it will mitigate flooding and improve water quality.

“The website for more information is: knoxcountywatertrail.com.”

