Battles joins physicians at Family Clinic of Oak Ridge

Adam Battles, MD, has joined the primary care team of board-certified physicians at Family Clinic of Oak Ridge. His clinical interests include preventive medicine, lifestyle medicine and diabetes management. He graduated from medical school at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis and did his residency in family and community medicine at Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, N.C. Info: 865-482-1777.

LMU has received a five-year federal grant from the U.S. Department of Education to fund its Student Support Services program. The first year will be funded at $335,106. The program serves low-income, first-generation or disabled college students to increase retention and graduation rates among those populations of students.

Fountain City Business & Professional Association will resume meetings in September with mediator Dawn Forshay speaking at noon Wednesday, Sept. 9, in the fellowship hall of Central Baptist Church, 5364 N. Broadway. Lunches are limited to first-come, first served. Info: info@fountaincitybusiness.com.