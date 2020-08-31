Beautiful Beaver Creek

Powell Station Celebration (8/29) was the best yet. Perfect weather. Volunteers pitching in to ensure everybody had a great time. Donations galore from generous local businesses. See the Austin family’s adventures here and turn up your sound. The pictures below were made by Kristi Parsons – Jeff Bagwell, president of the Powell Business & Professional Association; Larsen Jay and Charlie Austin of the Beaver Creek Kayak Club; the Beaver Creek Flotilla and a couple from the wildflower garden at the Harrell Road Park. Enjoy!