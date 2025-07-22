Scallywags from Knox and Grainger counties were all out for the 32nd annual Tomato Festival in Rutledge on July 18-19.

Randy Etherton writes: “Good Day at the Grainger County Tomato Festival. Carl Tindell and I went up to get T-shirts and produce for our friends from Louisiana coming up next week. Got to see some old friends at Sun Fresh Produce – Tim Burchett and Creed Daniel. Good to see them and have a little fun with them about old times.”

He thanked Steve and Kim Longmire of SunFresh Produce for making it fun.

100 Women Who Care meets today

Rachael Frantz put out the word: “Gigi’s will be presenting at 100 Women Who Care on July 22. It’s an awesome organization! Three non-profits give a short presentation explaining their mission. Each woman pays $100 and votes on which organization they want to give money to. Whichever organization gets the most votes receives $10,000. If you’re free on July 22, head over to Bradley’s and vote for Gigi’s!”

We looked into this. The three non-profits presenting today are Gigi’s Playhouse, Mobile Meals and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. with attendees invited at 6:30 p.m. to fellowship and shop.

Bradley’s is a top-flight gift and home shop located in Town & Country Commons, 141 N. Peters Road, Knoxville. Info: 865-694-0400. And Rachael is correct on the math. If 100 women give $100 you’ve got a 1 and four zeros – $10,000.

Oak Ridge Chamber supports new office for Manhattan Legacy Service

Diana West was ecstatic by the turnout of the official opening of the new offices of Manhattan Legacy Service (MLS) in Oak Ridge. West credited support from her family, a good relationship with CNS (mentor-protégé program) and added, “God has blessed me with great employees.”

The new offices are in Corporate Center, Suite 110, Oak Ridge. MLS is a Small Business Administration certified, woman-owned small business that supports private and government projects by providing highly experienced and trained experts in a full spectrum of professional services, per the company website here. West is the founder/owner.

Special guests at the event were:

Jim Dodson – Vice Mayor of Oak Ridge

Denise Palmer – Anderson County Commissioner

Cindy Broshears – Representing U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann and

Sarah Fansler – Representing U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett

Upcoming candidate forum in South Knox

Janice Tocher emailed: A forum for candidates in the Knoxville city council race from District 1 (South Knox and UT) is set for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at South High Senior Living, 825 Tipton Ave., Knoxville. The forum will be moderated by Scott Barker, followed by a candidate meet and greet.

The forum is hosted by the South Knoxville Neighborhood and Business Coalition (SKNBC), South Knoxville Alliance, Old Sevier Merchants Association and League of Women Voters of Knoxville/Knox County.

Tommy Smith, the incumbent from District 1, is term-limited. Candidates for this summer’s election are:

Notes & Quotes

Free Veterans Breakfast: Saturday, July 26, 2025, hosted at Wears Valley United Methodist Church, Sevierville. Doors open at 8 a.m. and chow line opens at 8:30. Catered by Elvira’s Café, Sevierville. Sponsored by ETMA Federal Credit Union, Rusty Wallace Automotive Group and volunteers of Spencer Clack Chapter NSDAR. Meal sponsors provide the meal at no cost to veterans. Info: 865-604-4443.

Halls Car Show: Saturday, September 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 7535 Maynardville Pike, in Halls. Entry $25 ($30 day of show). Lunch, refreshments, trucks and other vendors. Co-sponsored by United Methodist Men of CUMC and Halls Crossroads Historical Museum. (Rain date, Sept. 20). Info: website or 865-922-1412.

Wonder how David Letterman feels about the network cancellation of his successor, Stephen Colbert? Letterman said Monday, “You can’t spell CBS without BS.”