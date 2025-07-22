Rhonda Thompson is a dynamic leader at Wallace Real Estate, serving as both the principal broker of the Farragut Office and the company’s dedicated Luxury Concierge. In both roles, she plays an instrumental part in guiding agents and elevating the Wallace brand, particularly in the high-end real estate market.

After launching her real estate career in 2016 with the Bearden Office, Rhonda quickly proved herself to be a thoughtful and effective professional. She joined the Wallace management team in 2020, bringing decades of experience from the coal industry, where she worked in accounting, quality control, contract management and human resources. That background gave her a strong foundation in problem-solving and people management, which continues to serve her well in real estate leadership.

Today, she provides guidance and support to more than 80 agents at the Farragut office, while also leading the Wallace Luxury program, which offers enhanced marketing and services for distinctive properties. Under her leadership, the program has grown steadily and continues to set a high standard in the East Tennessee luxury market. Rhonda also spearheads professional development for Wallace Luxury Certified agents, coordinating regular meetings and masterminds to keep the team informed and inspired.

“We have a unique culture among our agents,” says Rhonda. “Their passion for knowledge, growth and excellence is unmatched in the market. We desire to create exceptional experiences for all those we serve.”

Andrew McGranaghan, chief development officer at Wallace, credits Rhonda with her vision for Luxury and for her management of the Farragut Office. “Rhonda is the kind of leader who demands excellence. We are blessed to have her leadership, genuine care for her agents, and passion for growing our luxury presence at Wallace. She is a true difference-maker in the community and in the lives of the agents she supports.”

A Global Luxury connection

Wallace Real Estate is a proud member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, a global network of premier independent brokerages. Through this affiliation, Wallace has also earned membership in Luxury Portfolio International (LPI), a distinction held only by brokerages with significant luxury market presence and a demonstrated commitment to excellence.

“Being part of Luxury Portfolio International gives us access to powerful tools and global marketing channels that allow us to reach high-net-worth buyers across the world,” says Rhonda. “Through LPI, our listings appear on platforms like luxuryportfolio.com, wsj.com, mansionglobal.com and marketwatch.com. We’re also able to leverage partnerships with publications like The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times and Luxe Interiors & Design to promote our clients’ properties at the highest level.”

Through LPI’s global network, Wallace agents are also able to connect with some of the most respected and well-connected real estate professionals around the world. “It’s about more than just listings,” says Rhonda. “It’s about offering white-glove service, deep insight and the confidence that we can deliver an extraordinary experience, no matter where our clients are coming from, or going.”

Originally from Evarts, Kentucky, Rhonda Thompson now calls Knoxville home. She believes a house becomes a home when someone loves it, and she considers it a privilege to help others in that journey. When she’s not working, she enjoys cheering on the Tennessee Volunteers, spending time at the beach and exploring other areas of the country.

