World headlines

Recent world happenings: China building world’s largest dam/ Rubio in talks with Russia. For these and more world headlines go to Google News World.

National headlines

Recent national events: Texas missing drops to 3/ Delta plane performs amazing maneuver to avoid midair crash. For these and more national headlines go to Google News US .

State headlines

Tennessee entertainment for all: The TN Vacation website here links visitors to all regions of Tennessee with up-to-date venues and performances for all ages and preferences.

Great Smoky Mountains Travel Keep up to date on the TN/NC park basic information, visitor centers, park closures and alerts, parking tags, camping, hiking and general visit planning, all here.

Local headlines

History Hour at the Farragut Museum. Come today (7/22/25) to the museum from 11 a.m.-noon at 11408 Municipal Center Drive, 37934 to hear Farragut High School Tennessee history teacher Ben Collins speak on lesser-known famous Tennesseans.

Absinthe All Stars for an evening of great music at the Emporium. This free event today (7/22/25) 7-9 p.m. at The Emporium Center, 100 South Gay Street.

Park & Play is at Corryton Park! Meet us there on July 24 at 9:30 a.m. to play free. Info: Knox County Parks & Rec at 865-215-6600. Join us on Thursdays at a featured park for a wide range of fun and engaging activities. Check https://www.facebook.com/knoxcountyparks/ for updates and cancellations due to weather.

Racheff Gardens and Arboretum July 24 garden work day: Thursday’s work day will be held at 1943 Tennessee Ave. Volunteers will work with master gardeners and garden club members from 9 a.m. until noon in the garden of this historic home, which is a project of KCMG. Tasks include removing invasive plants, pruning and sprucing up this public garden. Contact Nancy Howell at nhowell@utk.edu for information.

Jazz on the Square. Market Square Mall offers entertainment every Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. on the outdoor stage. Bring a chair or blanket, or sit on the patio of one of the fine restaurants along the square. Jazz on the Square happens every week in June and September, weather permitting. Presented by the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra in partnership with the city of Knoxville Department of Special Events.

Weather: According to the National Weather Service, today we have a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. with mostly sunny and hot temps near 92 and a low tonight of 71. Not much change expected for Wednesday.

