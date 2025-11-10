The Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance of East Tennessee is hosting an open house on Tuesday, November 11, beginning at 4:00 p.m. at its new Fountain City location, 4882 Harvest Mill Way.

A tour of the new clinic, a meet-and-greet with physicians and staff, and a relaxed time with light refreshments will be the perfect way to celebrate the arrival of expert orthopedic care in Fountain City!

TOA provides the East Tennessee community with exceptional orthopedic care. Whether in Bearden, Lenoir City, Sevierville, or surrounding areas, our team supports your recovery with personalized, expert care.

