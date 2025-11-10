Pellissippi State Community College’s Criminal and Crime Scene Investigation Club will observe Veterans Day by hosting a food and fellowship event for veterans from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 11 at the Cansler Family YMCA, located at 616 Jessamine St, Knoxville, TN 37917. All veterans are invited to attend and enjoy food, community, and appreciation for their service.

“Veterans Day is an opportunity to honor the countless folks who have served our country,” said Joe Schmitz, assistant professor in Criminal Justice at Pellissippi State and a veteran himself. “I am so proud of our students for recognizing that, and for being so excited to celebrate and provide for our Knoxville veterans.”

Kaelynn Tucker, a student in Pellissippi’s Criminal Justice program and president of the Criminal and Crime Scene Investigation Club, said that the club has worked with local businesses to gather monetary and food donations for the event, including donuts, biscuits, and coffee. Eggs, pancakes and sausage links will also be cooked fresh. Veterans can come and grab a bite before the Knoxville Veterans Day Parade just down the road, Tucker said.

“As a piece of the criminal justice system and future practitioners, I think it’s very important that we give back to the community,” she said. “I think it’s very important to give back to the veterans that have given us what we have.”

Davereesia Beal stated: “As the VP of the CSI Club, I’m passionate about community service and honoring those who serve our country. Through this event, we have the opportunity to provide a complimentary meal, express our gratitude, and connect our student body with the local veteran community.”

This experience allows students to directly give back to the heroes in our community while learning the importance of civic responsibility.

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains, and Magnolia Avenue.

