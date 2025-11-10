So much of what people need and want is not covered by insurance, or they need it immediately, and insurance is a process that involves waiting.

Insurance coverages are all different.

No tax in TN on some items with a prescription

Insurance does not cover lightweight, foldable items for travel or off-road use.

The items that insurance covers are coded. Medicare determines what it codes, and there is a process for obtaining approval. The process may require a physical therapist appointment and/or a home visit, and the patient must be eligible and can only receive one every so many years (usually 6,8, or 10 years, depending on needs and policy).

Medicare and supplemental insurance cover differently. Because all policies are different, many people choose to buy out of pocket to get what they want when they want it.

Examples:

One example is electric wheelchairs and scooters. Medicare may cover the cost of an electric wheelchair for home use if the patient is unable to get around without it, and families may pay out of pocket for a scooter to enhance mobility outside the home.

Another example is the purchase of a lift chair. Medicare alone only covers the lift mechanism or motor, but not the chair.

How does the local dealer make a difference?

A personal visit to Mobility Plus will provide education on what a patient wants or needs, as well as the opportunity to test products before making a purchase.

It is also necessary to get fitted for personal equipment, such as lift chairs and wheelchairs. A proper fit is essential for safety, comfort, and ease of use.

Mobility Plus will adjust delivery charges to help cover the cost of non-covered items.

Mobility Plus Knoxville offers a wide range of mobility aids, including ramps, hospital beds, Hi Lo adjustable beds, stair lifts, vertical platform lifts, wheelchairs, rollators, vehicle lifts, and more. They also provide in-store repair services, home repair visits, and discounted batteries for their customers, among many other services.

KnoxTNToday is partnering with Mobility Plus to support the needs of our community and will help feature many of the options they offer in future features.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.