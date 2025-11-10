Clinton High School has been recognized as the Top Fundraising High School during the 2025 season of 10Tailgate: Tackling Hunger, helping Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee in a big way.

Due to their dedicated efforts, the Clinton community raised over $30,000 and collected more than 10,000 pounds of food, providing nearly 100,000 meals for those in need.

Their spirit of teamwork, generosity, and community service has truly set a high bar — and shown how a school can make a real difference beyond the scoreboard.

The Anderson County Schools website posted, “We’re proud of every student, family, teacher, and supporter who joined in. Here’s to showing that the heart of high school football isn’t just about wins on the field — it’s about giving back, too. Thank you for being champions not only in the game, but in kindness.”

