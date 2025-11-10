Week 12 of high school football saw several area teams advance in their division playoffs, while others suffered an upset defeat. Check your favorite team from the East Division as posted on the TSSAA Website (choose week).

Here are a few East Division scores of interest.

East

Alcoa 56 , Cherokee 0

, Cherokee 0 Anderson Co. 37 , Volunteer 21

, Volunteer 21 Coalfield 51 , Cloudland 6

, Cloudland 6 Dobyns Bennett 27 , Farragut 21

, Farragut 21 Gibbs 24 , Elizabethton 17

, Elizabethton 17 Greeneville 56 , Carter 10

, Carter 10 Knoxville Central 49 , David Crockett 10

, David Crockett 10 Knoxville Grace 49 , St. George 0

, St. George 0 Knoxville Halls 31 , Tennessee 23

, Tennessee 23 Maryville 41 , West Ridge 7

, West Ridge 7 Oliver Springs 34 , North Greene 18

, North Greene 18 Powell 44 , Morristown West 0

, Morristown West 0 Science Hill 35 , Oak Ridge 31

, Oak Ridge 31 Sevier Co. 34, Knoxville West 9

Knoxville West 9 Playoff Brackets that include local teams

Class 1A: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250101

Class 4 A: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250104

Class 5 A: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250105

Class 6A: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250106

Division II Class A: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250107

Division II Class AA: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250108

Division II Class AAA: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250109

All Brackets for state: https://tssaasports.com/sports/football/

