Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl first round continues until February 20. The results for the last five days saw winning teams topping 400 points.

The highest score came on Friday, January 31, with West Ridge topping Oneida, 510-155.

Wednesday, January 29: Rockwood took on Unicoi County with Unicoi County outscoring Rockwood 450-100. Unicoi led at the halfway mark 340-30 and kept the pace till the end.

Thursday, January 30, pitted Jefferson County against Seymour with Seymour winning the meet 410-175.

Monday, February 3: Greeneville competed against Jefferson County with Jefferson County scoring 400 points to Greeneville’s 195.

Tuesday, February 4: Daniel Boone versus Providence ended with Daniel Boone outscoring Providence 380-190.

First-round games continue daily at 5:30-6 p.m. on East Tennessee PBS through Feb. 20, 2025, when Threshold of 32 competition begins.

The rest of this week schedule:

Christian Academy Knoxville vs Hardin Valley: Wednesday, Feb. 5

Maryville vs Pigeon Forge: Thursday, Feb. 6

Providence vs South Greene: Friday, Feb. 7

Next Week:

Career Magnet vs Webb: Monday, Feb. 10

Anderson County vs Temple Academy: Tuesday, Feb. 11

Watch for next Wednesday’s update on these competitions!

For more information and the complete schedule, see our first article: Here.

