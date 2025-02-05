Eight-year-old Elite Chance Frye had never competed in a wrestling match. However, that all changed on Saturday, February 1, when he took the mat for the his first ever match to kick off the Halls Wrestling Tournament.

The idea was not just to showcase the Halls wrestling program, but also to raise awareness about Down syndrome, as Elite has trisomy 21 and was recently diagnosed with scoliosis.

On the day of the tournament, Elite stepped onto the mat for his first match against his cousin, Boone Humphrey, age 7. Elite won the match but the story is far from told here.

The “rest of the story,” as Paul Harvey would say, will come in a later article this week: a story about a special little boy, a very special cousin and a community that’s like family.

