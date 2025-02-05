Dorothy Maxine Warwick turned 100 years old on February 4, 2025. The Halls resident celebrated with family at a local restaurant.

“When the other customers saw our big 100 sign and all the balloons, they stopped by to wish Aunt Mac well,” said Dawn George, a great niece. “She loved it. She had a ball.”

Angie Epps wasn’t at the party, but she joined George in a post-party phone call. “Aunt Mac said, ‘I don’t want anything … it’s just another day,’ but when the party started, she enjoyed every minute,” said Epps.

Dorothy and her husband, Henry “Hank” Warwick, who died in 1999, had one son, Rick Warwick. He and his wife, Elaine, drove over from Franklin, Tennessee, for the special day. Also at lunch were Dawn’s husband, Steven George; great niece Kelly Weaver Barger and her husband, Rob; and Pam Miller, widow of Dorothy’s nephew Larry Weaver who died in December 2024.

Angie and Dawn continued: “Aunt Mac drove until was 95 and nobody told her to stop. She decided herself to quit. … She keeps her own house and loves travel.” Animals are important. She has a dog, Buddy, and a cat, Mia. “Every day she feeds wild birds. In fact, she has made friends with a flock of crows that wait on her porch each morning for their daily bread and a visit with Aunt Mac.”

Hank Warwick was from Halls and, since they got married when she was just 18, Dorothy probably has lived here long enough to be considered a native. They met during World War II. Hank’s military assignment involved cleanup of Pearl Harbor. Dorothy did civilian work at a naval shipyard in Washington state.

Married, they moved to Halls in the late 1940s. Dorothy worked at the Levi’s factory on Cherry Street until she retired. Both Angie and Dawn are in awe of Aunt Mac. She’s self-reliant, strong-willed, God-loving and very patriotic. “Her family loves her dearly and appreciates her wise wisdom and guidance.”