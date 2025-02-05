Crapper Hattie and her Girl Scout Troop 20717 made the day special for The Pointe at Lifespring. The girls, through an anonymous donor, were able to deliver 100 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to the residents and staff.

The new friends at The Pointe at Lifespring were thankful for the cookies and asked the girls to come back to do some activities with them. This is now in the works!

Creativity is tied to literacy and teacher Melissa Halter with her daughter Hattie are sharing periodic episodes of Crapper Mom and Crapper Hattie videos.