The Induction Ceremony/Banquet for the 2025 Farragut High School Sports Hall of Fame inductees was held on February 1, 2025, at the school.

2025 Farragut High School Sports Hall of Fame Inductees:

Adam Priest Class of 1991 (Baseball, Football)

Jason Messing Class of 2002 (Football, Track)

Nick Senzel Class of 2013 (Baseball)

Stuart Thomas Class of 2013 (Golf)

Wendy Irick Class of 1983 (Swimming)

Sue Ann Heins Class of 1985 (Track, Cross Country)

Rachel Ingleby Class of 2008 (Softball)

Katie Beuerlein Class of 2014 (Soccer, Track)

Coach Eddie Courtney (Football, Wrestling)

Coach Matt Buckner (Baseball)

Service Award

Town of Farragut

Information provided by Jack Tate, FHS sports information director & assistant athletic director