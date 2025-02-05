The Induction Ceremony/Banquet for the 2025 Farragut High School Sports Hall of Fame inductees was held on February 1, 2025, at the school.
2025 Farragut High School Sports Hall of Fame Inductees:
Adam Priest – Class of 1991 (Baseball, Football)
Jason Messing – Class of 2002 (Football, Track)
Nick Senzel – Class of 2013 (Baseball)
Stuart Thomas – Class of 2013 (Golf)
Wendy Irick – Class of 1983 (Swimming)
Sue Ann Heins – Class of 1985 (Track, Cross Country)
Rachel Ingleby – Class of 2008 (Softball)
Katie Beuerlein – Class of 2014 (Soccer, Track)
Coach Eddie Courtney (Football, Wrestling)
Coach Matt Buckner (Baseball)
Service Award
Town of Farragut
Information provided by Jack Tate, FHS sports information director & assistant athletic director