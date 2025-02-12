Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl first round continues until February 20. The last five days resulted in three games with high scoring 500+ wins. Questions are difficult even for this “scholar!”

The highest score came on Wednesday, February 5: Christian Academy Knoxville vs Hardin Valley. Hardin Valley outscored CAK 580-270.

The rest of the week’s competitions

Thursday, February 6, pitted Maryville against Pigeon Forge with Maryville winning the meet 330-180.

Friday, February 7, engaged Providence High vs Greene County High with Greene winning 410-70.

Monday, February 10: Career Magnet competed against Webb School of Knoxville with Webb outscoring Career Magnet 570-100.

Tuesday, February 11: Anderson County against Temple Academy ended with Temple Baptist outscoring Anderson County 515-210.

First-round games continue daily at 5:30-6 p.m. on East Tennessee PBS through Feb. 20, 2025 when Threshold of 32 competition begins on February 21, 2025.

The rest of this week’s schedule:

Cocke County vs Halls: Wednesday, Feb. 12

Alcoa vs Morristown West: Thursday, Feb. 13

Harriman vs Knoxville Catholic: Friday, Feb. 14

Next Week:

Dobyns-Bennett vs Midway: Monday, Feb. 17

Cedar Springs vs Scott County: Tuesday, Feb. 18

Watch for next Wednesday’s update on these competitions!

For more information and the complete schedule, see our first article: Here.

