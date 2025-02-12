Christian Academy of Knoxville and Farragut High School celebrated several athletes signing college scholarships on National Signing Day, February 8, 2025.
Christian Academy of Knoxville (CAK) announces that three student-athletes sigined to play at the collegiate level.
- Amelia Wedemeyer signed with Lee University to participate in track and field.
- Graham Lloyd will continue cross country at Roane State Community College
- Lincoln Rich signed to play football at Maryville College.
Farragut High School had four student-athletes signing to play sports at the collegiate level.
- Robbie Jacobs signed with Tennessee Tech University to play football.
- Landon Collins will also play football and signed with Middle Tennessee State University.
- Kaitlyn Redwine signed with Maryville College and will continue to play tennis.
- Caris Landis signed with Jacksonville University and will join its rowing teams.