Christian Academy of Knoxville and Farragut High School celebrated several athletes signing college scholarships on National Signing Day, February 8, 2025.

Christian Academy of Knoxville (CAK) announces that three student-athletes sigined to play at the collegiate level.

Amelia Wedemeyer signed with Lee University to participate in track and field.

Graham Lloyd will continue cross country at Roane State Community College

Lincoln Rich signed to play football at Maryville College.

Farragut High School had four student-athletes signing to play sports at the collegiate level.