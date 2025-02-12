The Tennessee Sports Writers put out the state high school basketball rankings for boys’ and girls’ teams as of February 10, 2025. Top 10 teams in each of the four Division I classifications and Top 5 in two Division II classes were selected by TSWA members.

Several Knox area teams are in the top rankings for their divisions. Listed below are our area teams with their record, division and standing in the division.

Check the link at the bottom of the article for all the teams ranking in each division.

Girls

Coalfield: 22-5 Class 1A- #8

Alcoa: 21-6 Class 2A-#7

Heritage: 24-2: Class 3A # 2

Bearden: 25-4 Class 4A-#3

Sevier County: 21-4 Class 4A-#5

Oak Ridge: 21-2 Class 4A #6

Providence Christian: 18-4 Class II-A #2

Knox Webb: 23-3 Class II-AA #1

Boys

Alcoa: 21-5 Class 2A #2

Kingston: 21-3 Class 2A

Bearden: 24-4 Class 4A #4

Knox West: 19-4 Class 4A #6

Oak Ridge: 20-3 Class 4A # 7

Providence Christian: 19-2 Class II-A #2

Christian Academy of Knoxville: 25-2 Class II-A #4

Knox Webb: 22-2 Class II-AA # 1

For all the rankings: State High School Basketball Rankings