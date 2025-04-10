We’re currently in between the early risers of the spring season and the summer festival bonanza. While the air is calmer and warmer, there’s still some moments large and small to be found all over town. As Knoxville is sort of in the eye of its own hurricane, check out these events to fill up your days off.

Mama Said String Band – Laurel Theater (April 11, 8 p.m.)

This four-piece out of Louisville, Kentucky, has a plethora of experience as they represent diverse cultures and backgrounds that complement their sound as those experiences all blend together in a haze of Appalachian bluegrass. With blends of folk, bluegrass and Americana, this group prioritizes history and heritage as they deliver resonating messages in their music.

Sip TN The Foothills Wine Festival – Pellissippi State Blount County Campus (April 12, 12-5 p.m.)

Napa Valley is coming to East Tennessee with this festival nestled comfortably in our hills, scenic sights enhancing unique tastes. More than 15 local wineries will be displaying their signatures as artisan markets and handcrafted goods are available for purchase. Whether you’re expanding your palate or looking for a fun day soaking in a little more than the sun, this event promises to have something for everyone.

Vintage Base Ball Opening Day – Historic Ramsey House (April 12, 1 p.m.)

If you can’t get tickets to the Vols or Smokies anytime soon, there’s a quirky alternative for locals seeking out a bite of America’s pastime. This weekend, the Ramsey House is reliving baseball’s century and a half of impact on America, bringing it back to the very beginning. Players will wear era-accurate uniforms, adhere to the rules as they were in 1860 as they recreate the tradition and values that have carried the game for this long. A great reason to get outside and contribute to one of Knoxville’s oldest historical sites!

Stephen Wilson Jr. – Bijou Theater (April 12, 7 p.m.)

Like his voice, there’s a bit of everything to be found in Stephen Wilson Jr. The Indiana native held titles like scientist, boxer and indie band musician before finally landing on country singer. Now, he’s taken the genre by storm with a style and a voice that feels conducive to almost anywhere in the country. When you listen to him, you’re listening to the state of the American dream in 2025.

Carly Pearce – Tennessee Theater (April 12, 7:30 p.m.)

This Kentucky singer ironically got her start like many of East Tennessee’s aspiring performers; at Dollywood. Now, she’s touring stadiums, opening for acts like Kenny Chesney as she continually bridges the gap between pop stardom and country crooning. Now an Opry member, she’s a true representation of her holler home in the mainstream.

Dogwood Arts Features Gardens – Various Locations (April 12-13)

A variety of East Tennesseans have opened up private residences for public viewing this spring, in an effort to preserve the history and tradition of our natural wonders. This weekend, they’re showing off Baxter Gardens in North Knoxville all weekend, with GATOP in East Knoxville being displayed on Friday. Observe manmade creations like architecture and waterways as they enhance the heaven-sent beauty that populates our town.

Rossini Festival – Market Square (April 12-13)

The various cultures that call East Tennessee home are all coming together this weekend for a festival full of food and fun. Come celebrate diverse backgrounds and eclectic taste-buds at this free to attend event taking place all weekend in Market Square. With food, live music on four stages and a number of surrounding artisan markets, there are events for the entire family.

Learn to Curl – Ice Chalet (April 13, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.)

The Great Smoky Mountains curling club is bringing their expertise to Bearden for the weekend as they host a class for curious or aspiring players. With the price of admission, you’ll receive instructions on the rules and techniques of the game as you practice with experienced players, the insight on specific terminology and all the equipment you’ll need during the time of the event. Come play the roaring game to give your weekend a fun closing note!

Don’t forget Easter Activities this weekend.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for the KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at email or text 865-919-5059 with your story idea.