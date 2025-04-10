The first week of April 2025 ended with 1,706 new documents on the register’s books. Trust deeds valued at $131.74 million accounted for 392 of those recordings. The largest loan, valued at $9.5 million, was funded by Commercial Bank. Southeast Bank backed the second highest at $6.1 million. The other loans over $1 million are as follows:

On the transfer side of things, 285 warranty deeds were recorded with a cumulative value of $141.46 million. That included 14 properties that sold for $1 million or more with six of those being commercial properties.

Exedy America Corporation executed two high-value transfers in the Eastbridge Business Park in East Knoxville. In the most expensive transaction of the week, Exedy sold the automotive parts manufacturing building for $21.98 million. The 136 acres that the business sits on at 2121 Holston Bend Drive now belongs to Holston Bend Holdings LLC. Across the street, the Exedy America Casting Plant with a 10-acre campus located at 9533 Commission Drive was sold to Commission Drive Holdings LLC for $1.54 million.

The next notable transfer was Bobcat of Knoxville off of Oak Ridge Highway. GDN Knoxville RE LLC purchased the 11.3-acre property from a private party for $4.26 million.

Back toward downtown, there was another large sale on Texas Avenue. Foothills Brokerage transferred Sky Recycling, which sits at 2325 Texas Avenue, and Foothills Logistics, located at 2335 Texas Avenue. BIR Investments LLC purchased both properties for $3.7 million.

The last commercial property to highlight is at 5312 Homberg Drive. The Knoxville Animal Clinic was sold by TVIK LLC. SVG Holdings LLC bought it for $1 million.

The comparison chart has been updated through April 4, 2025:

To recap March 2025:

A total of 5,998 documents were recorded making the month significantly busier than February of this year (4,850) and March of last year (5,628). Trust deeds (loans) accounted for 1,323 recordings valued at $ 646.71 million. The largest loan was $47.81 million, backed by Walker & Dunlop LLC. Fifty-seven others were recorded valuing $1 million or more.

Property transfers recorded on warranty deeds made up 985 of the totals and had a combined value of $589.73 million. A sum of 49 properties sold for over $1 million. The most expensive was the Addison at Sutherland Apartments, which sold in the last week of the month for $65.35 million. So far this year, we have seen the sale of eight large apartment complexes, ranging in price from $12.5 million to $65 million.

If you haven’t enrolled in the FREE Property Fraud Alert Program available to all Knox County property owners, now is a good time to do it. Visit the website at: https://alertme.knoxrod.org. Sign up with your email address, and if documents are recorded under your registered information, you will receive an alert email. It’s an easy tool for peace of mind.

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.