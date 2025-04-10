Wise Senior Living Seminar Series begins on Tuesday, April 15, 10-11:30 a.m. at Fox Den Country Club, 12284 N. Fox Den Drive, Knoxville, TN 37934.

The April 15 seminar Fraud-proof Your Future: A Guide to Scam Prevention will feature experts from the Knoxville Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, who will provide insights to help seniors:

Spot the latest scams before they target you

Learn how to detect misleading marketing aimed at seniors

Understand the psychological tricks scammers use

Take practical steps to safeguard your money and identity

Registration is REQUIRED and space is limited. Visit https://www.wiseseniorliving.org/about or call 865-333-6232 to secure your spot today and to learn about next month’s Wise Senior Living free seminar.

