Visit Mabry-Hazen House for Dusk in the Dogwoods: A Garden Parlor Party on Thursday, April 17, 6-9 p.m. on the lawn of Mabry-Hazen House, 1711 Dandridge Ave, Knoxville, TN 37915. Rain date is April 24.

Treat yourself to a garden parlor and take in the beauty of Mabry’s Hill in bloom, while you sip on a little giggle water and dance the evening away. Dusk in the Dogwoods celebrates Mabry-Hazen House over three decades of historic preservation and educational programming and raises money to support several capital improvement projects and the continuing preservation of this important historic site.

The event is a swingin’ 1920s garden parlor party and will feature:

Signature cocktails, local beer and wine

A silent auction filled with items and experiences from local small businesses, producers, makers and more

Costume contests for the most historically authentic, most creative, and most spirit (costumes are appreciated, but not required!)

Heavy hors d’oeuvres

Dancing with dance instruction

Yard Games like croquet, bocce and horseshoes

Live music from the Old City Buskers

Historic house museum tours

Next steps?

Ticket information: General admission is $100 per guest. Children under 17 are admitted free. Reserve a private parlor for four to ten guests with parlors starting at $380. Mabry-Hazen House members get a discount on event tickets! Members tickets are $65.

More information and tickets may be found at www.mabryhazen.com/dusk.