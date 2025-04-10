Dale and Teresa Rutherford ran Dale’s Sports in Halls for 30 years. The retail shop sold T-shirts and uniforms for area sports teams. In the later years, Teresa and staff developed an embroidery process that allowed them to personalize one shirt or 10, small orders that didn’t need to be sent out.

I must have seen Dale 100 times during Russ Rutherford’s time as a Halls High athlete – strong in both baseball and football. Maybe 200 times. It was a wave-but-don’t-talk friendship.

Dale was a graduate of Maury High School and Carson-Newman College, where he excelled at baseball and football. Now comes a grandson, Eli Rutherford, who play sports at Halls High School (Class of 2028) and excels at baseball and football.

Generational continuity is the fabric of a community like Halls. Dale and Teresa Rutherford, married for 56 years, and now Russ and Courtney Rutherford with their son, Eli. Dale was Eli’s biggest fan.

The family will receive friends today (04/10/25) from 5-7 p.m. at Mynatt Funeral Home, Halls Chapel, with a Celebration of Life service at 7. Every golf buddy is requested to wear his favorite golf hat. Dale’s full obituary is here.