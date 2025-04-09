Here are some of the many Easter activities around the city and area, not complete by any means, but a start to family plans.

Oak Ridge Community Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 12, 11 a.m. The free egg hunt will be a traditional style Egg Hunt held at A.K. Bissell Park. The event is designed for children ages 4 through fourth grade.

Fountain City Duck Pond Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 12, 10 a.m. – noon

102 Adair Drive: Free Children ages six to eight will hunt at 10 a.m. Then walking two-year-olds at 10:30a.m. Three to five-year-olds will hunt at 11 a.m. and nine to 12-year-olds will hunt at 11:30 a.m. Don’t forget to bring your own basket!

Easter Jam, Saturday, April 12, 10 a.m-noon, 12733 Kingston Pike

Farragut, TN 37934 Cost: Free First Farragut United Methodist Church is hosting an egg hunt for the entire community!

Fountain City Presbyterian Community Egg Hunt (NEW ENTRY)

Fountain City Presbyterian Church will host their annual egg hunt on Sunday, April 13, 11:45 a.m. Their will food and fun for all. Just bring your Easter basket!

Seven Islands State Birding Park Easter Egg-stravaganza, Sunday, April 13, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. 2809 Kelly Lane, Kodak, TN, 37764 Cost: $8.00 per Famil

Grace Baptist Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt, Sunday, April 13, 2 p.m.7171 Oak Ridge Highway, Knoxville, TN 37931 Cost: Free This annual event will feature an egg hunt, free food, inflatables, face painting, games and prizes. There will be thousands of eggs and prizes for ages preschool to fifth grade. This event is free

RiverView Family Farm Easter Event, Friday, April 18 & Saturday, April 19, 11 a.m.-4: p.m. 12130 Prater Lane, Knoxville, TN 37922

Cost: $12.00 per person (tax included), Children 2 & under are free

Ancient Lore Village Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 19, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

7107 Sevierville Pike. Cost: $17.00 per person, Under 3 Free. Limited spots available, so reserve your tickets today!

Eggstravaganza at World’s Fair Park, Sunday, April 19, 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. 963 World’s Fair Park Drive Cost: Free. Eggstravaganza is First Baptist Church’s free community-wide event, and all are invited! It will be held at World’s Fair Park Festival Lawn. There will be a wide variety of events, such as an egg hunt for children of all ages, inflatables, face painting, a petting zoo, snow cones, cotton candy, hot dogs, and much more.

Dante Church of God Epic Egg Hunt Saturday, April 19, 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. 414 Dante School Road, Knoxville, TN 37918 Cost: Free

The Hunt 2025: Largest Easter Egg Hunt in Knoxville, Saturday, April 19, 12:30-3 p.m. Brickey McCloud Elementary School, 1810 Dry Gap Pike

Knoxville, TN 37918 Cost: Free Follow this link to register Now! We can’t wait to see you there.

Knoxville Smokies Easter Egg Hunt Sunday, April 20, 2 p.m.

601 E. Jackson Avenue Free with purchase of game tickets

Ebenezer Methodist Easter Egg Hunt, Sunday, April 20, 10 a.m. -11 a.m. 1001 Ebenezer Road, Knoxville, TN 37923 Cost: Free