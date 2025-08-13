This weekly column, titled The Young Reader’s Shelf, will delve into the enchanting world of children’s literature by spotlighting both beloved classics and emerging voices in the genre. As one who loves to read, and molded her own education into being a reading specialist and reading teacher, I am excited to share my love of children’s literature with families who are seeking ways to encourage their children to develop a love for reading as well.

Each week, the column will feature:

Author Spotlight: A profile of a notable children’s author, showcasing their background, writing style, and contributions to children’s literature. This section will include insights into their inspiration and popular works.

Book Recommendations: Curated lists of recommended titles from various age groups, including picture books, early readers, and middle-grade novels. Each recommendation will provide a brief summary, key themes, and reasons why the book resonates with young readers.

Reading Tips: Practical advice for parents and educators on how to engage children with the recommended books, including discussion prompts, activities, and ways to nurture a love for reading.

With a blend of engaging content, vibrant visuals, and practical tips, The Young Reader’s Shelf aims to inspire families to explore the wonderful world of children’s literature together.

Send comments or questions to Susan Espiritu at susan@knoxtntoday.com.

