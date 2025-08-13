Back-to-School Bash at Inskip Elementary

Kids and families had to feel the love when several community groups gathered August 4, 2025, to disburse gift bags for Inskip Elementary School’s Back-to-School Bash. Festivities included food and face-painting.

The Inskip Lions Club joined in support of the school. “We’re small but mighty,” said Lion Martha Jean Bratton, retired educator who once was principal of the school. The Lions bought 2,000 pencils for the bags.

Friends of Inskip helps the community at Thanksgiving and Christmas as well as with back-to-school supplies.

Inskip Baptist Church provides strong leadership, Bratton said.

“Leaders met together and divided up items from the school supply lists. Each group purchased different items. Some purchased crayons and markers, others gathered dozens of glue sticks. Remarkably, one church purchased shoes.”

Friends of Inskip is a remarkable model of community organization. These groups coordinate support for families and students in the Inskip community. The group includes:

Inskip Baptist Church

Bookwalter United Methodist Church

Cedar Lane United Methodist Church

Inskip Lions Club

Inskip Community Association and

Black Oak Baptist Heights Church

Amy Loope is preschool director at CAK

Amy Loope has returned to Christian Academy of Knoxville (CAK) as the new preschool director. She previously taught in the preschool and also served as the CAK director of admissions.

Head of School Rich Fulford said, “When Candice Pierce moved into the role of high school academic dean, we knew that only the finest candidate would do to replace her as preschool director. When Amy Loope expressed interest, we claimed it as a ‘God-send.’ Amy Loope is a fabulous teacher, mother, leader and friend.”

Loope is a graduate of the University of Tennessee with a degree in child and family studies and a master’s in curriculum and instruction. She and her husband, John, have been married for 30 years and are proud parents of three CAK alumnae: Grace, Katie and Sarah. Amy is also an active member of Shoreline Church.

Kenton Deitch is the new choral director at Powell High School.

“The PHS Choral Department is in good hands,” retired director Jim Kennedy posted on social media.

We caught up with Kennedy who said, “Mr. Kenton Deitch is the best. We have known each other for many years and formally worked together for decades. He has high expectations and will continue the legacy of the PHS Singers into the future.”

Deitch was choral director at Farragut High School from 2007-18. Most recently, he has been at Webb Middle School. He also is an officer in Tennessee ACDA (American Choral Directors Association). He is the high school representative for the statewide group.

“Kenton’s willingness to step in and continue the tradition of excellence made it easier for me to retire,” Kennedy added. “Thank you, Mr. Deitch, for your willingness to serve.”

UT Knoxville College of Emerging and Collaborative Studies expands staff

As universities change curriculum to match jobs, we’ve seen the demise of such majors as home economics and industrial arts. A new program at UT Knoxville, however, is catching on. This press release includes biographical info on the faculty: UT Knoxville College of Emerging and Collaborative Studies

CECS is expanding what higher education looks like in the 21st century. Course offerings are here. Online Academy is here. This is forward-looking and as flexible as a Menchie’s froyo. Check it out!

New Leadership and Promotions

Notes & Quotes

Gibbs High wrestling team will hold a car wash and bake sale on Saturday, August 16, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Midway IGA, Tazewell Pike in Gibbs.

KOC football jamboree will be held Thursday, August 14, at Halls High School and Friday, August 15, at Farragut High. The schedule is here.

West Valley Wolves have spirit wear galore, available for sale at the PTSO table during upcoming Parent Nights, Thursday, August 14, for sixth grade; Thursday, August 21, for seventh and eighth grades. Both events start at 5 p.m. at the school.