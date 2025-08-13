Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic will host its annual KOC Kick-Off Classic for Knox County high school football teams and fans to get a glimpse of the competition before the regular season begins.

The two-day event takes place Thursday, August 14, at Halls High School and Friday, August 15, at Farragut High School with games beginning at 7 p.m.

Halls High School: Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Fulton (light) vs. Karns (dark)

Gibbs (light) vs. Central (dark)

Carter (light) vs. Halls (dark)

Farragut High School: Friday, August, 15, 2025, at 7 p.m.

South-Doyle (light) vs. Bearden (dark)

Austin-East (light) vs. Grace Christian (dark)

West (light) vs. Farragut (dark)

HVA (light) vs. Powell (dark)

For more information about the Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic, KOC Kick-Off Classic event and other sports medicine outreach efforts, visit kocortho.com.

