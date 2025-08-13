Applications are now open for the upcoming cohort of the STRIVE (Startup Training Resources to Inspire Veteran Entrepreneurship) program!

This program is a partnership with the Knoxville Small Business Development Center that equips veterans and their families with the knowledge and resources to succeed in starting and growing a business.

Instruction is given by subject matter experts who volunteer their time to teach participants about business plan development, marketing, accounting and other topics related to operating a successful business.

STRIVE’s 2025 cohort will launch September 18, 2025, on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. at Pellissippi State’s Blount County campus.

Learn more and register online here: https://www.pstcc.edu/veteran/strive/.

