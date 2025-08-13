If Central is going to reach the playoffs for the 12th straight year, the Bobcats’ offense will probably lead the way.

The Bobcats, playing at South-Doyle on Friday in a first half which mirrored game conditions, rolled up four touchdowns and 212 passing yards from Kaden Long.

Coming off a 4-7 season when it averaged only 19 points per game, Central showed more explosiveness in the August 8, 2025, scrimmage.

South-Doyle had encouraging moments, too. The Cherokees shook off an early a 14-0 deficit with a pair of Isaiah Winfield touchdown runs, and Benson Brang threw for 147 yards.

Here are more observations and notes from both teams …

Central observations

“I think for the most part, we are on schedule,” coach Kevin Lane said. “I don’t know that we’re ahead of schedule. We had some really good plays offensively where I thought we were outstanding. We stopped ourselves one time with a fumble on a handoff exchange. Other than that, we executed and made some big plays. The kids were having a blast.”

Lane was pleased with Long’s play.

“Our quarterback, I thought he was outstanding,” Lane said. “He executed, he orchestrated our offense and he was a leader. Obviously he threw the ball well and got it to people who can make plays for us.”

Long threw downfield some, and also found success on short passes and screens. J.J. Sackie and Javaston Badgett — who finished seventh in the state 200-meter run — caught touchdown passes of 48 and 46 yards, respectively.

“We want to run the ball, too, but right now, some of our screen game is our run game,” Lane said. “We’re going to try and spread the ball out and use what we have. We have a lot of edge guys and perimeter guys, and that’s what we want to do.”

Other notables:

– Kaylin Chesney had an interception return for a TD to open the scrimmage and added a diving pass break-up moments later.

– Bryce Johnston had a fourth-down reception. Lane called him “Mr. Dependable,” and said Johnston is healthy after battling injuries last season.

– Jaedyn Harris, who ran for a touchdown, is “our horse,” Lane said. “That’s who we’re going to give the ball to when we need tough yards.”

– Backup quarterbacks Lincoln Elmore and Braeson Gourley threw touchdown passes.

South-Doyle observations

Brang and Winfield both looked very solid. Brang threw for 147 yards and Winfield ran for a pair of touchdowns, including a 3-yarder on fourth-and-goal.

“I’m pretty pleased,” coach L.A. Headrick said. “We had some guys who were banged-up and we held them out for precautionary reasons. For a scrimmage and getting to play real football for a half, our guys responded well. We did some really good things both offensively and defensively, and it was good to do some live special-teams stuff.”

Brang shook off the Chesney interception and wound up completing seven of 12 passes, including a 71-yard rocket screen to Kamariyon Rice.

“Honestly, he should have run out of bounds and got us some positive yards, but we’re learning,” Headrick said. “That’s why we scrimmage. That’s why we go through these things. But, yeah, he responded. He came to the sideline and had a conversation, and I thought he played well. He’s got a good grasp of what we want to do offensively.”

Winfield looks to anchor an improved set of ball carriers.

“We’ve got some solid running backs. We play a lot of guys both ways, but we’ve got some really solid backs. Isaiah has had some injuries the last couple of years, but we got him in the weight room and he’s probably in the best condition he’s ever been in, and obviously, it shows.”

Other notables:

– Headrick praised Rice, who took the rocket screen from Brang and then tore down the right sideline before finally being tackled inside the Central 10.

“He’s really bought in to our program and really bought in to what we’re doing,” he said.

– Jeremiah Smith caught a 30-yard pass to the Central 1, setting up Winfield’s first touchdown.

“He’s one of our most consistent football players, and probably one of the smartest players I’ve ever coached, Headrick said.

– Sean Hall played well both ways, recovering a fumble and also catching a pass for a key third-down conversion.

“He’s a junior, and he was part of that sophomore class that had to play a lot whether they were ready or not,” Headrick said. “He’s had a great fall camp for us, and I look for him to have a big year.”

Article written by Dean Fox/5Star Preps To read more on area high school sports or to see photo galleries, videos, stat leaders, etc… visit 5StarPreps.com — and use promo code New2025 for 30% off your first year or month subscription.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.