Grace Christian Academy is honored to share that Grace has been nominated in SIX categories in the 2025 Knox Stars Community Choice Awards from the Knoxville News Sentinel with winners to be announced in October!

These nominations reflect the heart, passion, and excellence of every member of the Grace family.

We’d be grateful for your support.

Grace Baptist Church– Best Place of Worship

Grace Christian Academy – Best Private School

GPAC: Grace Performing Arts Center – Best Dance School

GPAC: Grace Performing Arts Center – Best Music School

Grace Place – Best Daycare

Grace Place – Best After School/Summer Camp

Stay tuned for the results in October!

Grace Christian Academy provides an academically challenging and distinctively Christian education for PreSchool-12th grade students including a wide variety of arts and athletics programs for each season.

Haylee Jordan is the Executive Director of Development at Grace Christian Academy. She can be reached at haylee.jordan@gcarams.org.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.