A $10 Day at the Zoo on Sunday, August 17, is Zoo Knoxville’s special thank you to the community. This is a savings of more than 60% off the regular price.

“We’ve always felt like a valued part of this community,” said Bill Street, Zoo Knoxville president and CEO. “This special day is one way of celebrating that bond and inviting everyone to enjoy the zoo together.”

IMPORTANT DETAILS:

$10 admission tickets are valid for August 17, 2025, only.

This special pricing does not apply to other current promotions, including our August “Buy One, Get One Half Off Admission” offer.

Tickets must be purchased online at zooknoxville.org.

Come see your favorite animals, explore our beautiful habitats, and make memories with family and friends — all at an unbeatable price.

See the new lion, Zahra enjoying the habitat at Zoo Knoxville.

Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places. For more information on Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to wildlife conservation, events, membership, and planning your visit, go here.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

