The WordPlayers announce an expansion on their summer theatre camps for ages 8 to 16 during June 2025.

Summer camp for younger theatre artists, ages 8-12, is based on Tales from the Arabian Nights. The students delve into ancient adventures set in Arabia, Persia, the Indian Ocean and China with Aladdin and his Magic Lamp, Sinbad the Sailor and the mysterious storyteller, Scheherazade, who is believed to be based on the Biblical account of Esther.

This musical-theatre camp features acting basics, vocal training, fabulous costumes, set creation, dance and great parts for all. The week ends with a performance for friends and family.

Choose either of the two weeks available: June 2-6 and June 16-20.

Fees for the camp are $150.

Summer camp for older youth, ages 12 to 16, has focused scenes from Pride and Prejudice. This theatre camp features training in acting basics, team building and English country dance. The week ends with a performance in full costume for friends and family.

This one-week camp is offered June 23-27.

Fees for this camp are $250.

Registration information and payment links are available online and camps often sell out, so don’t wait to secure your spot for the summer: WordPlayers.

The WordPlayers is a faith-based theatre organization dedicated to providing high-quality productions for the Knoxville community. For more information about The WordPlayers, our productions or auditions, visit wordplayers.org or call 865-539-2490.