The four-day work week ended on Friday, February 21, 2025, with 947 new documents on Knox County’s records. Loans (trust deeds) accounted for 185, and 145 were property sales (warranty deeds).

The trust deeds had a combined value of $95.85 million. The largest of these was funded by Western Alliance Bank, coming in at $40.25 million. The second highest value loan was $2.7 million backed by Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union. There were seven other loans over $1 million:

The 145 warranty deeds had a combined value of $55.4 million. There were 12 sales priced over $1 million; however, none were commercial transfers.

The year-to-date comparison has been updated as of Friday:

If you are planning your spring homeowner’s association meeting and would be interested in having me as a speaker, please reach out to our office. I will gladly try to accommodate the scheduling – 865-215-2330.

More and more folks are signing up for the Free Property Fraud Alert Program every day. Why not take a minute to protect your peace of mind too? The program, which is free to all Knox County homeowners, sends an email alert when documents are recorded in the enrolled names. This allows you to act quickly if necessary. To enroll, go to https://alertme.knoxrod.org and follow the prompts.

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.