World headlines:

China’s military exercises provoke Taiwan

Taiwan dispatched sea, land and air forces on Wednesday in response to unannounced Chinese military drills about 40 nautical miles off the coast of the Taiwan’s southern cities. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said the 32 deployed aircraft were part of a training unrelated to foreign affairs.

Calin Georgescu, former Romanian frontrunner, being investigated

Prosecutors began a criminal investigation into Georgescu following the cancellation of the December Romanian election in which he was a frontrunner and the accusations of campaign funding fraud and promoting antisemitism and hate speech.

National headlines:

Actor Michelle Trachtenberg, 39, found dead in NYC apartment

NYC police officers responding to a call, found Trachtenberg unresponsive yesterday morning and she was pronounced dead on site. We remember Trachtenberg from her roles as Dawn in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, her role in Gossip Girl, or Harriet in Harriet the Spy.

Over 100 intelligence officers fired for misuse of government chat

The director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, confirmed more than 100 intelligence officers from 15 agencies had been fired for having sexually explicit discussions on a government chat tool intended for discussions of sensitive security matters. It is the opinion of this writer that being labeled “intelligence” officers is an oxymoron considering their lack of intelligence on use of a government chat tool.

March 13 deadline given to government agencies on layoffs

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and Office of Management and Budget (OMB) have directed government agencies to turn over plans for reduction in force and restructuring of their agencies by March 13, 2025.

State headlines:

The 2025 Tennessee Vacation Guide is available

The 2025 Tennessee Vacation Guide is now available from The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. The free printed guide can be picked up at any Tennessee Welcome Center, or the e-guide can be more easily accessed at TNvacation.com.

Local headlines:

Ranking Knoxville’s bottlenecks

Stuck in slow traffic around 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.? Out of 100 reports about interstate travel, Knoxville ranks 44th (1-40/1-75 @ I-140) and 68th (I-40 @ I-275) which is relatively good compared to our sister city Nashville that ranks 5th (I-24/I-40 @ 1440 East). Atlanta tops the southeast at 4th and 6th.

According to ATRI website, the bottleneck analysis incorporates and synthesizes several unique roads throughout the U.S., and a speed/ volume algorithm that quantifies the impact of congestion on truck-based freight.

Knoxville Police Department has new website

The KPD launched a new website this month with the goal of an improved user-friendly format. See the website for the links to timely information provided to the public.

