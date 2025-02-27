Stepping onto the lovely Greek island, I was looking for the best bougatsa in the world! It’s a warm, doughy, sugary, pastry served with cream. Across the square was Venetian Loggia where 16th century Crete noblemen gathered. Today, it is the city hall of Heraklion, Crete’s largest city, named after the hero Hercules.

A fortuitous look up granted me a cool photo of a bird in flight over the rooftop opening. Bird, beauty, bougatsa – the Greek gods were shining down on me!

Thanks Zeus!

Did Kirkor deliver the best bougatsa? The investigation continues.

