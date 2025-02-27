Mean Girls Jr. – Knoxville Children’s Theater (February 21 – March 9)

The KCT is constantly putting on productions conducive to both the talent and the audience of the younger demographic, so a retelling of Mean Girls fits like a glove. Follow Cady Heron as she navigates a far more exotic and dangerous landscape than the African savanna she grew up on: high school in rural Illinois. Follow along as she finds friends, enemies and a whole lot of trouble in this fresh and witty take on the classic 2000’s film.

Matt Matthews – Tennessee Theater (February 27, 7 & 9:30 p.m.)

See this online sensation in the flesh at the Tennessee Theater this weekend as he brings a raw and real outlook in rural southern living. Matt recently wrapped up his first tour, which saw 100 dates and 150,000 attendees. Don’t miss out on this hilariously raunchy personality taking the online world by storm!

The Importance of Being Earnest – Knoxville Theater Downtown (February 28 – March 16)

Oscar Wilde’s classic production on pride and pomp makes its way to one of our cities hardest working troupes. Join Jack Worthing, played by Matthew Boshears, as he balances a series of white lies in an attempt to run amok in London free of consequence and judgement. With plenty of dates to choose from, there’s no reason not to imbibe the humor and heart presented for almost a month by KTD.

The New Quintet – Laurel Theater (February 28, 8 p.m.)

Historical preservation is always a necessity with the acts invited to croon in the halls of the Laurel Theater, and this fivesome is no exception. Painting pictures both old and new in their rich blend of ragtime, folk and country throughout their music invites a whole new fanbase of the Great American Songbook.

Cathedral Concert: Scruffy City Orchestra – Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus (February 28, 8 p.m.)

The Scruffy City Orchestra now joins a rather exuberant list of guests for the Cathedral Concert Series, bringing a slice of Knoxville to pieces performed around the world. This weekend, they’re gearing up for a series titled “Hidden Treasures from the United Kingdom.” Admission is free, though the quality of the performance is void of a price tag.

Woodcock Walk – Ijams Nature Center (February 28, 6 p.m.)

A beginners course into birdwatching highlighted by one of East Tennessee’s most unique flying creatures! Learn about the Woodcock’s way of life and get some insight on how to identify these football shaped birds through a multitude of senses. A great and educational adventure for a Saturday!

The Art of Botanical Incense – Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum (March 1, 10 a.m.)

An in-depth look at herbal remedies guided by experts in the field, the Knoxville Botanical Garden is providing history and guidance on how to use some of nature’s longest lasting fixes to our everyday ailments. Attendees will even be able to take home a few of their specialties to practice their newfound skills!

Mardi Growl – World’s Fair Park (March 1, 11 a.m.)

Knoxville’s favorite parade is finally back! Come get some beads and kind cakes for you and your four-legged friends, as Young-Williams Animal Shelter invites dog moms and dads from across town to participate in the parade with their pups. Food, vendors, live music and more will all be highlights of this wildly fun staple of Scruffy City!

Aaron Carter Acoustic Set – The Local Smokey (March 1, 9 p.m.)

Sip on something stiff and imbibe on the music of Aaron Carter, a Nashville artist making some serious headway in the country radio and songwriter spaces. Carter only has 10 singles to his name, though his hype continues to build as an act of note in modern country music.

Knoxville Whiskey Festival – Mill & Mine (March 1, 6-9 p.m.)

Whether you’re crazy about bourbon or just into trying new things, the Knoxville Whiskey Festival has something for everyone looking to make a drink with friends feel a little more unique. Neat options with a history lesson will be the main attraction, with select restaurants from around town coming to mix specialty cocktails for those looking for something a little sweeter.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for the KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at or text 865-919-5059 with your story idea.