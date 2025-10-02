Join the UT Arboretum Society via Zoom on Thursday, October 9, 7 p.m., as Michelle Campanis and Stephen Bales present a Halloween program to celebrate the things that “go bump in the night” with a look at some of the creepiest creatures that live just outside your door!

Campanis, the education coordinator at the University of Tennessee Arboretum, and Stephen Lyn Bales, a naturalist/author, will explore spooky parasitic wasps that prey on caterpillars, cicada killers, ghost plants, death’s-head moths, and we will find out if hickory horned devils are as scary as their name suggests!

Have you been wondering what witch hazel can do for witches? And does a black widow spider really eat her mate? You will find out the answers in the October session of the UT Arboretum Society’s Nature Supper Club. The class is free, but you must register to receive the Zoom link and recording, which you can watch at your convenience.

Register at www.utarboretumsociety.org under Programs.

To contact Stephen Lyn Bales or buy one of his UT Press books, email him at hellostephenlyn@gmail.com.

The Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2024. It is one of the ten University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture AgResearch and Education Centers located throughout Tennessee. The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research and public service through the UT Herbert College of Agriculture, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension offices, with locations in every county in the state.

Melanie Staten is a public relations consultant with her husband, Vince.

To learn more about the Arboretum Society, go to website here.

