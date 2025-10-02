During the last full week of September 2025, we recorded 1,337 documents. Among those were 319 trust deeds, or loans, valued at $145.38 million. Seven of those were for amounts more than $1 million, the largest being $52.85 million, funded by Morgan Stanley Bank. Renasant Bank funded two on the list, one for $3.04 million and the other for $1.14 million. Standard Insurance Company loaned $2.25 million. SmartBank backed a loan of $1.75 million; FirstBank loaned $1.64 million. Orion Federal Credit Union loaned $1.07 million.

Property sales recorded on warranty deeds made up 198 of the total documents. The total value of all transfers was $89.57 million. While 12 properties had prices over $1 million, only four were commercial properties. One of those is in the Northshore Town Center area at 2099 Thunderhead Road. THOTH LLC sold condo unit 204 to HILWA LLC for $1.09 million.

Also in West Knoxville, Clevenger Properties LLC sold an office building. 10325 Technology Drive LLC purchased the property at the corner of Cogdill Road and Technology Drive for $1.35 million.

The Cedar Hill Apartments on Gleason Drive have a new owner after 40 years. Originally purchased in 1985, Cedar Hill Apartments of Knoxville LLC, sold the nine-building complex to Cedar Hill Apartments (TN) Owners LLC, for $5.99 million.

In East Knoxville, next to Sam’s Club, 2960 Knoxville TN LLC sold the property at 2960 Millerplace Way. Home to Vision Works and Aspen Dental went to KP Gagnon Company, LLC for $4.35 million.

The year-to-date comparison chart has been updated as of Friday, September 26, 2025:

Our Property Fraud Alert program is in place to give you peace of mind about your property deeds. The program generates an email notification any time documents are recorded in the names you have enrolled. It is easy and free to sign up; visit https://alertme.knoxrod.org, then follow the prompts. Then you can rest easy, knowing you will be alerted to any fraudulent activity.

Have a great weekend! – Nick

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.

On the Grow is sponsored by Hallsdale Powell Utility District.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.