The leaves are finally starting to turn and fall, Knoxvillians are getting into the swing of the fall season by settling into the brisk chill in a number of ways. Whether it’s indoors, observing feats of great strength and agility, or out in the hay and grass, taking in the change with all five senses. As the Vols take a rest week, so should you, and seek out some adventure or entertainment from one of many diverse venues and groups.

Disney on Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party – Knoxville Civic Coliseum (October 2 – 5, multiple showtimes) The wonderful world of Walt Disney is coming to your backyard, with twists and spins of athleticism to make you and your kiddos wow in awe at some of the incredible feats performed on blades. Whizz between the worlds of Moana, Elsa’s ice-coated world of “Frozen” and even under the sea with Ariel as so many family favorites come to life right before your eyes. See your children live in their favorite fantasy, or revisit one of yours. Tickets are required for attendees ages two and up, and costumes are not permitted for guests over the age of 14.

Knoxville Chamber Chorale in Concert – Fountain City United Methodist Church (October 2, 7:30 p.m.) Fans of secular choral performances rejoice, as the Knoxville Chamber Chorale is entering one of the most intimate yet ornate houses of song in the greater Knoxville area, as a select few from the group encompass an entire sanctuary with the power of human voice. Classics and specially selected non-religious works can be heard and enjoyed in these chambers for a heartwarming and wholesome experience.

Kerbela Shriners Circus – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center (October 3 – October 5, 5 p.m.) Another festival of feats, the Shriners Circus boasts a tour across the country that has been up and running for over a century. All the circus classics, between clowns, high wire acrobatics and showstopping animals such as elephants will be on display to put together a show for the ages for a good cause. The Shriners are continuous donors and partners with the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Fall Fest on the HILL – Arlington Baptist Church (October 4, 3 – 7 p.m.) A classic autumn activity, the Arlington Baptist Church is bringing all the familiar favorites to their backyard for an audience that extends far past their core congregation. The public is invited to don their flannels and dive into hayrides, pumpkin patches, games and a number of other fall festivities will be on display for all to enjoy. This event is completely free!

Birds and Brews – Orange Hat Brewing Co. (October 4, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) You don’t have to go up into the mountains to catch a glimpse of these aerial creatures. In fact, they’re coming to you, all while you have a pint in your hand! As a benefit for local wildlife conservatories and rehabilitators, you’ll get to see some of the region’s finest creatures in flight up close and personal with professional handlers and experts. Birds, bats and owls, oh my!

“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band – Clayton Center for the Arts (October 5, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.) If you’re considering the history of American music, you might start with this group. Originally conceived in the late 18th century, the United States Marine Band now acts as America’s oldest continuously active professional music organization, making their debut at the White House as early as 1801. Now, they’re bringing their longstanding history to one of East Tennessee’s shiniest and most exciting venues. If you’re looking for a setlist that dates back to the nation’s inception, look no further than here.

Barks & Boos – The Bark (October 5, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.) While Halloween may be a few weeks away, it’s never too late to humiliate your furry friend with an outfit they’ll undoubtedly shake off in no less than ten minutes. While humans can grab a bite to eat from a food truck or go bobbing for apples, their four legged companions are free to play and roam the grounds with their other costumed companions as they please. Admission for this event is $12.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts, and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at delahoussaye1267@gmail.com or by text at 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

