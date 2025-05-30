There is still time through June 6 to explore Downtown Knoxville, finding hidden rhinos, collecting stamps and earning fun rewards — all while supporting wildlife conservation!

Start here:

Get your Rhino Trek passport at Mast General Store or Visit Knoxville Follow the clues to find hidden rhinos around downtown Collect 5 stamps and return to Mast General Store for your Rhino Tracker sticker Show your sticker + passport at Zoo Knoxville for one FREE child admission with adult entry (valid through July 31, 2025)

Find all 8 rhinos and you’ll be entered to win a VIP behind-the-scenes experience at the zoo!

Grab your passport and start tracking — rhinos await!

Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places. For more information on Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to wildlife conservation, events, membership and planning your visit, go here.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr., 37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Follow Zoo Knoxville on Facebook, Instagram, X.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.