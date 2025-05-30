Win a trip to Let Freedom Sing! in Nashville and see live performances from some of music’s most popular artists (Dierks Bentley, Russell Dickerson, Niko Moon and more!) and one of the largest fireworks displays in the country!

Grand Prize package for two people includes:

Round-trip domestic coach airfare Three-night hotel accommodations at the Omni Nashville Hotel (July 3-6, 2025) Two Exclusive Fireworks Viewing Two tickets for a cruise on the General Jackson Showboat One Nashville Attraction Pass – good for two people to experience over 25+ area attractions One Music City Gift Bag

Enter here.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.